NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers Round 1 series preview

The other Eastern Conference rivalry game in the first round of the playoffs is between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat and the Pacers’ rivalry reignited earlier in the year when Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren went after each other. The two competitors got into a bit of a scuffle before the pandemic shut down the season and when Warren reappeared in the bubble had a 53-point game.

This No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup could go either way.

Miami has put together a solid season with Butler leading the way. The team has gotten solid production from rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn. Bam Adebayo also turned into an All-Star and emerged as one of the team’s top players.

On the other side, Indiana has Victor Oladipo back to pair with Warren. Indiana might also get Domantas Sabonis back from injury.

This series could go either way but it will be a series that fans will be keeping an eye on.

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 18

Time: 4 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 2: Aug. 20

Time: 1 pm ET

TV: ESPN

**

Game 3: Aug. 22

Time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 24

Time: 6:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 5: Aug. 26 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 28 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 7: Aug. 30 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD