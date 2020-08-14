Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

NBA Playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks Round 1 series preview

What to know about Los Angeles and Dallas' first-round matchup

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kawhi Leonard’s quest for another NBA ring with a third team begins Monday as the Los Angeles Clippers start their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers were the second-best team in the Western Conference during the season and mostly because Leonard decided to join the Clippers in the offseason and convince the team to trade for Paul George, who came over from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For Los Angeles to have success and go far in the playoffs, it’s going to be a team effort. Leonard and George are just two players who can prove some scoring. It’s going to take the rest of the team to play defense against an upstart Mavericks team who boast players like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Doncic put on a show in once the NBA restarted the season in the Orlando, Fla., bubble. He finished the last three games with 18, 25 and 36 points. But the team is entering the playoffs with a two-game losing streak.

Dallas has a tough challenge to matchup against Los Angeles. But the future of the NBA will certainly be on display through the seven-game set.

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 17

Time: 9 pm EDT

TV: ESPN

**

Game 2: Aug. 19

Time: 9 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 3: Aug. 21

Time: 9 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 23

Time: 3:30 pm EDT

TV: ABC

**

Game 5: Aug. 25 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 27 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

**

Game 7: Aug. 29 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT

