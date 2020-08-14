Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA Playoffs
Published

NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic Round 1 series preview

What to know about Milwaukee and Orlando's first-round matchup

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the best team in the Eastern Conference all season long and come into the playoffs with some momentum and will look to build upon that against the Orlando Magic.

Everyone knows who the Bucks boast – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledose. Antetokounmpo is likely to be the MVP of the league and after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, he is likely to give the Magic a ton of trouble in the first round.

Milwaukee will look to get to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They made the Eastern Conference finals last year only to lose to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. Anything short of that would be a disappointment.

For Orlando, it’s the second time making the playoffs under Steve Clifford. And for the second time, they get the short straw facing the Bucks.

The Magic have solid players but it’s going to be tough. Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier are good players and will bring the scoring for Orlando but it likely won’t be enough to knock off the Bucks.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 18

Time: 1:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 2: Aug. 20

Time: 6 pm ET

TV: ESPN

**

Game 3: Aug. 22

Time: 1 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 24

Time: 1:30 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

**

Game 5: Aug. 26 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 28 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 7: Aug. 30 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports