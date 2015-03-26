NBA players, owners meet as lockout looms

Representatives for NBA players and owners have arrived for a meeting that could determine if there is a lockout.

The sides started their meeting about 12 hours before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

They remain far apart on nearly every important issue, and owners could lock out the players if a deal is not reached by the end of the day. Or they could extend the deadline if progress has been made.

Both sides, however, indicated last week they may not have any more concessions to make, with players declining to offer a new proposal in the most recent session.

The league hasn't had a work stoppage since the 1998-99 season was reduced to 50 games.