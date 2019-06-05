NBA champion player admits he faked injury, was wheeled off court because he needed to go to the bathroom

After eleven years, NBA champion player Paul Pierce has finally come clean about one of the most dramatic injuries in basketball history.

In Game One of the 2008 NBA Finals against the L.A. Lakers, Pierce took a stumble so bad that he was carried off the court and was rolled out in a wheelchair.

Or so we thought.

Wednesday night, however, the former Kansas Jayhawks star seemingly confirmed what actually happened.

"I have a confession to make: I just had to go to the bathroom," Pierce said during ESPN's pregame coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"But why did you need a wheelchair to get to the bathroom?" Chauncey Billups asked.

"It was that bad!" co-host Michelle Beadle laughed.

"Something went down, I had to go to the bathroom," Pierce vaguely replied.