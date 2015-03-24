Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

NBA opening its largest store outside US in the Philippines

Associated Press

NEW YORK – The NBA is opening a store on Saturday in Manila, Philippines, that it says will be its largest outside the U.S.

The two-floor building will feature merchandise from all 30 teams and an interactive area where fans can play video games.

The Philippines has become a top market for the league, which has traveled there for preseason play.

Former NBA and NCAA champion Richard Hamilton is taking part in the opening and meeting with fans.