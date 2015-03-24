NBA opening its largest store outside US in the Philippines
NEW YORK – The NBA is opening a store on Saturday in Manila, Philippines, that it says will be its largest outside the U.S.
The two-floor building will feature merchandise from all 30 teams and an interactive area where fans can play video games.
The Philippines has become a top market for the league, which has traveled there for preseason play.
Former NBA and NCAA champion Richard Hamilton is taking part in the opening and meeting with fans.