NBA likely to investigate 76ers as Joel Embiid begins season on bench with injury: report

The NBA is reportedly likely to begin an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers regarding player participation of MVP center Joel Embiid.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the investigation is likely to start later this week, and that it is typical for the league to review whenever a superstar player of Embiid’s caliber misses a nationally televised game.

Embiid didn’t play at all during the 76ers’ preseason matchups due to what the organization described as left knee injury management.

However, that management needs to go further as the regular season kicks off, with Embiid expected to miss Philly’s first three games this week, beginning with Wednesday’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks and followed by the Toronto Raptors on Friday and Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The 76ers added that Embiid has responded well to his "individualized plan" and is expected to begin ramping up his recovery to get ready to play, including participating in scrimmages with his teammates.

However, 76ers and NBA fans alike should expect this precaution for Embiid from the organization moving forward, as ESPN reports it’s in Philadelphia’s best interests to ensure Embiid is healthy for a postseason run.

The same goes for Paul George, the veteran small forward they acquired this offseason for that hopeful title run, as they both are not expected to be playing on back-to-backs this year.

Embiid told ESPN, "If I had to guess, I would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career."

Last season, injury forced Embiid to play just 39 games, though he was able to return for the team’s playoff series against the New York Knicks. Embiid, though, was still battling injury throughout that series, which included Bell’s palsy.

Embiid was able to play for Team USA during this year’s Paris Olympics, where his efforts helped them win gold overseas.

The NBA’s player participation policy was put in place so that star players are made available for nationally televised games, as well as the In-Season Tournament. Teams are not allowed to have any players stop playing long-term unless they are dealing with injury.

The policy also states that players must play in at least 65 of the 82 regular-season contests on the schedule to be eligible for league awards, including MVP and All-NBA teams.

Embiid is a one-time MVP from the 2022-23 campaign, while making All-NBA five times. He was the league’s back-to-back scoring champ in 2021-22 and 2022-23 as well.

Last season, in his limited time, Embiid averaged a whopping 34.7 points per contest with 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game to reach his seventh straight All-Star Game appearance.

