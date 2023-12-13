NBA legend Tony Parker reveals best advice he received on creating his network

NBA legend Tony Parker was one of the best point guards in the NBA for more than a decade as he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four championships and was a Finals MVP.

But even better than the accolades he received on the court was the advice he got from two legendary basketball players off it. He played for the previously Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets in his final season in the league.

He told Fox News Digital from the Atlantis Bahamas that playing for the Hornets turned out to be "great" for him. He was in the Bahamas to participate in the World Series of Poker Paradise.

"I was just happy to spend some time with Michael and learn from him and have tips and advice from the business side," he said. "It was just a great year for me."

But the best piece of advice was what former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Magic Johnson told him.

"I think one of the best advice I had was from Magic Johnson. Early in my career, I wanted to meet him. He’s one of the most successful basketball players after his career," Parker told Fox News Digital. "He told me to create your network while you’re playing. Don’t wait until you retire because when you retire everybody forgets about you."

"When you’re playing, everybody wants to hang out with you. Everybody wants to spend time with you. This is the best way to create your network. And creating those relationships that is going to be meaningful when you start your business."

Parker now owns a vineyard and château in the Rhone Valley in his native France as well as a basketball academy. He had a helping had in coaching Victor Wembanyama as well.

With everything going on in his life outside of basketball, Parker said he’s really been "enjoying" retirement.