76ers' Joel Embiid shrugs off missed meetings: 'Things will always get blown out of proportion'

The Philadelphia 76ers' front office bolstered the team's roster by adding Paul George and other key players in the offseason.

The addition of draft pick Jared McCain also contributed to high expectations the Sixers carried into the 2024-25 season.

But the optimism quickly subsided once the regular season tipped off. The Sixers have a disappointing 2-12 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Joel Embiid recently became a topic of conversation when he was suspended after a locker room confrontation with a reporter earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Sixers' starting center has played just four games this season, and he took issue with a recent report that revealed some details about a 76ers team meeting shortly after Philly was defeated by the Miami Heat.

"Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s---," Embiid said.

76ERS' PAUL GEORGE DENOUNCES BOOS IN RETURN TO LOS ANGELES: 'IT'S STUPID'

The team meeting came after head coach Nick Nurse's suggestion there was some confusion with the team's goals. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey also confronted Emiid about showing up late for meetings, saying the 2023 NBA MVP was late "for everything," according to the report.

Maxey also reportedly expressed concern over the negative affect Embiid's tardiness had on the team.

After the Sixers' latest loss Wednesday, Embiid made it clear a wide range of topics were covered during the meeting, but he also acknowledged the need for him to improve.

"We talked about a lot of things," Embiid said. "I don't want to get into detail. But that whole thing, that part of it, took probably 40 seconds. But it's Joel Embiid, so things will always get blown out of proportion. It's whatever, though. I'll take it. I'm the reason for everything, so I guess I'll take the blame for everything.

"There was nothing malicious being said. I like when people are telling me when I'm not doing good and when I need to be better. That part of it (tardiness) probably happened once or twice when I wasn't playing. So, I need to be better. I need to be perfect. I need to be on point, which I'm going to do."

Some positives did come out of the Sixers' 111-117 loss to the Grizzlies earlier this week. The game marked the first time this season Embiid, George and Maxey were on the floor at the same time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, George aggravated his knee during the game. A timetable for George's return to action is unclear. The Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets Friday in NBA Cup Group Play.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.