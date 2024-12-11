NBA Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter join Bills' ownership group

Two NBA legends have joined the NFL as owners.

Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter are among a group of minority stakeholders joining the ownership group of the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Wednesday.

Jozy Altidore, the former U.S. men’s national soccer team star, is also in the group of 10.

This is the first time in franchise history the Pegula family has brought in secondary shareholders for their team. The Pegulas remain the principal owners.

According to the Bills, the private equity firm Arctos is also entering the fold as part of the new ownership group. Arctos has stakes in many leagues, including the NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS.

It is unclear just how much each new shareholder paid for a piece of the team, which is valued at $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

For McGrady and Carter, ownership runs in the family now. They are cousins who played as teammates early in their illustrious NBA careers with the Toronto Raptors.

McGrady was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017, and Carter entered in October.

McGrady was a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and a two-time scoring champion over his 15-year career.

"T-Mac" spent his first three years in Toronto after being taken ninth overall in the 1997 NBA Draft. But his All-Star seasons — seven straight — came with the Orlando Magic over four seasons, followed by the Houston Rockets, where he was an All-Star three out of his six seasons with the team.

McGrady also played for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks before ending his career in 2012.

Carter spent 22 seasons in the NBA, earning eight All-Star bids and two All-NBA nods. Most of his seasons came with the Raptors, who just retired his No. 15. He averaged 23.4 points per game over 403 games with the franchise.

Carter moved on to the New Jersey Nets, followed by the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Magic, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. Carter retired after the 2019-20 campaign.

