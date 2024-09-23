Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toronto Raptors

NBA legend Vince Carter to get 2 jersey retirement ceremonies during 2024-25 season: reports

Raptors are reportedly retiring Carter's jersey first

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vince Carter will reportedly be on the minds of two NBA teams during the 2024-25 season.

The Basketball Hall of Famer will have his jersey retired by the Brooklyn Nets, the team has already announced. The Toronto Raptors are following suit, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vince Carter tries to grab the ball

Samaki Walker of the Lakers rips the ball out of  the hands of Vince Carter of the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images)

The Raptors will retire Carter’s No. 15 earlier than the Nets, TSN reported. The ceremony is reportedly set for Nov. 2 when the team hosts the Sacramento Kings. He will be the first Raptors player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired.

Toronto is celebrating its 30th season in the NBA this year.

The Nets will raise Carter’s jersey to its rafters in the Barclays Center on Jan. 25 against the Miami Heat.

SIXERS, JOEL EMBIID AGREE TO THREE-YEAR MAX CONTRACT EXTENSION: 'I WANT TO BE HERE THE REST OF MY CAREER'

Nets forward Vince Carter during the Milwaukee Bucks game at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Jan. 19, 2005.

Nets forward Vince Carter during the Milwaukee Bucks game at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Jan. 19, 2005. (Lou Capozzola-USA Today Network)

The Golden State Warriors selected Carter with the No. 5 pick of the 1998 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to the Raptors for Antawn Jamison. Carter quickly became one of the most electrifying stars in the NBA with his impressive dunking ability not seen since the days of Dominique Wilkins.

He won the Rookie of the Year in 1999 and played just over five seasons with Toronto. He was on the team when they made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Then, the team made a massive trade with the New Jersey Nets during the 2004-05 season. Carter then became one of the most-talked about players in Nets history. He brought down the Continental Airlines Arena and Izod Center with dazzling dunks and was a perfect one-two combination with Jason Kidd.

He played in East Rutherford for four full seasons before he signed with the Orlando Magic.

Vince Carter in 2020

Hawks guard Vince Carter reacts to a call from a referee during the Portland Trail Blazers game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Feb. 29, 2020. (Jason Getz-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter averaged 23.4 points per game with the Raptors and 23.6 points per game with the Nets. He retired from the NBA during the 2019-20 season with his final game coming hours before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.