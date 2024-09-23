NBA legend Vince Carter to get 2 jersey retirement ceremonies during 2024-25 season: reports

Vince Carter will reportedly be on the minds of two NBA teams during the 2024-25 season.

The Basketball Hall of Famer will have his jersey retired by the Brooklyn Nets, the team has already announced. The Toronto Raptors are following suit, according to multiple reports.

The Raptors will retire Carter’s No. 15 earlier than the Nets, TSN reported. The ceremony is reportedly set for Nov. 2 when the team hosts the Sacramento Kings. He will be the first Raptors player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired.

Toronto is celebrating its 30th season in the NBA this year.

The Nets will raise Carter’s jersey to its rafters in the Barclays Center on Jan. 25 against the Miami Heat.

The Golden State Warriors selected Carter with the No. 5 pick of the 1998 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to the Raptors for Antawn Jamison. Carter quickly became one of the most electrifying stars in the NBA with his impressive dunking ability not seen since the days of Dominique Wilkins.

He won the Rookie of the Year in 1999 and played just over five seasons with Toronto. He was on the team when they made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Then, the team made a massive trade with the New Jersey Nets during the 2004-05 season. Carter then became one of the most-talked about players in Nets history. He brought down the Continental Airlines Arena and Izod Center with dazzling dunks and was a perfect one-two combination with Jason Kidd.

He played in East Rutherford for four full seasons before he signed with the Orlando Magic.

Carter averaged 23.4 points per game with the Raptors and 23.6 points per game with the Nets. He retired from the NBA during the 2019-20 season with his final game coming hours before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.