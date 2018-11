New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Detroit Pistons guard Brandon Jennings has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for his inappropriate action's during Monday's game against Toronto.

Jennings made an obscene gesture with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter during the Pistons' 114-111 win at Air Canada Centre.

In 35 games this season, Jennings is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.