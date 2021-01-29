NBA fan's 'LeBron James is a racist' shirt, incident with security leads to removal during game: report

LeBron James was reportedly met with an outraged NBA fan Wednesday night who was holding up "LeBron is a Racist" and "LeBron is a narcissist" shirts during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

The fan, only described as a 49-year-old man was booted from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse without charges or an arrest, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported Thursday, citing police reports. Two other shirts reportedly referenced James' mother and a sexual innuendo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man reportedly received complaints from Cavaliers management and players and when security went to confront the man to determine whether he violated the organization’s code of conduct he "became extremely aggressive" and refused to show the guards the shirts.

According to the newspaper, he was told he was kicked out of the arena and the man allegedly lunged at one of the security officers.

When outside, the Plain-Dealer reported the man tried to barrel his way through security and when a Cleveland police commander showed up she told him he would be arrested if he tried to enter the arena again.

DISGRACED NBA REFEREE TIM DONAGHY LEAVES IMMEDIATE MARK IN PRO WRESTLING DEBUT

James didn’t address whether he heard the fan in the stands. He was asked about the chirping allegedly coming from Cavaliers chief of staff Jason Hillman.

"I felt like he was just a little bit too excited about seeing me miss,’ James said of Hillman without mentioning his name, via ESPN. "He was really excited about me missing that shot. A little bit more extra than I would have liked. But he's got to root for his team, obviously. And he was, he showcased that.

"So I knew I had another quarter, and the fourth quarter's my favorite."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers won the game, 115-108. James finished with a season-high 46 points.