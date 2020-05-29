NBA star Damian Lillard spars with NFL analyst over 'spoiled an entitled brat' remark

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and former Detroit Lions quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky sparred on social media Thursday.

The first shot appeared to be fired when Orlovsky took issue with Lillard’s comments to Yahoo Sports when he said he wasn’t going to play a restarted NBA season unless the Trail Blazers had a “true opportunity” to make the playoffs and compete for a championship. Lillard’s remarks prompted Orlovsky’s take on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

TRAIL BLAZERS' DAMIAN LILLARD VOWS TO RETURN TO COURT ONLY IF TEAM HAS 'TRUE OPPORTUNITY' TO MAKE PLAYOFFS

“How can you sit there and go, ‘Nope, I’m not going to play,' but understand that there are people out there that don’t have that choice,” Orlovsky said. “They have to go to work. They have to go earn their money. I struggle with sitting here and going ‘you don’t come off, in some way, a spoiled and entitled brat by saying I’m not going to play.”

Lillard clapped back at Orlovsky on Twitter.

“Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said!” he wrote.

MICHAEL JORDAN'S UNTOLD STORY OF HOW HE SWITCHED BACK FROM NO. 45 TO NO. 23 WITH BULLS

Orlovsky would later apologize as the back-and-forth between the two escalated.

Lillard told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday he is not going to play in “meaningless games.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If we come back and I don't have an opportunity to make the playoffs, I will show up to work, I'll be at practice and I'll be with my team. I'm going to do all that [expletive] and then I'm going to be sitting right on that bench during the games,” he said. “If they come back and say it's something like a tournament, play-in style, between the No. 7 and No. 12 seeds, if we're playing for playoff spots, then I think that's perfect.”