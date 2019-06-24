NBA commissioner says league moved away from the term ‘owner’

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, said in an interview published Monday that the league has moved away from the term “owner” and said they are now referred to as governors.

Silver was stopped in New York by TMZ and said he is “sensitive” to the term owner. TMZ reported earlier that few NBA teams have dropped the term because of its racial component and since most of the players in the league are black.

“You shouldn’t say owner,” Golden State Warrior Draymond Green said on HBO last year.

Silver pointed to the Green interview and said that he “completely respects” his opinion on the matter.

He did say that some players took pride when Michael Jordan was able to call himself an owner and said players have generally gone “both ways” on the issue.