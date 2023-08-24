Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NBA coach Stan Van Gundy's wife, Kimberly, dies 'unexpectedly'

Kimberly Van Gundy was 61

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The wife of former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy "unexpectedly" died last week, according to an online obituary. Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy was 61.

No cause of death was announced. Her obituary said she’s survived by her mother, Jane, her father, Ernest, her brothers Kevin, Keith and Kristopher and her sisters Elizabeth and Catherine along with 13 nieces and nephews.

Stan Van Gundy and Kim

Then-Orlando Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy and wife Kim. (Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Kim was born on August 22, 1961 at Grace Cottage Hospital and lived her early years in South Londonderry and Springfield, Vermont," the obituary read. "After graduating from Springfield High School, Kim went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts at Castleton State College, where she later met Stan in 1984. She went on to earn her Master of Education in Counseling at Fordham University.

"Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory."

Stan Van Gundy at Kings game

TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy during the Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks game at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento, California. (John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Kimberly’s sister Catherine said in a statement last week she lost her "big sister" Wednesday.

"She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim," her sister said, via TMZ Sports.

Stan and Kimberly Van Gundy celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May. The two met in 1984 at Castleton State College when Kimberly was a student and Stan became the head basketball coach.

Stan Van Gundy in Florida

Stan Van Gundy before the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns take on the Tennessee Volunteers during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Stan Van Gundy coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans during his NBA career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.