Marshall opts out of bowl game after dozens of players enter transfer portal: report

The NCAA is reportedly on the hunt for a replacement in the Independence Bowl.

The Army Black Knights won't be affected much - they are rather focused on their big game against Navy later Saturday.

However, it appears that they will have a new opponent in the Dec. 28 contest.

Yahoo Sports reports that Marshall, amid over 25 players hitting the transfer portal, will be opting out of the game.

There are no other 6-6 teams remaining (six wins automatically qualifies teams for a bowl game), so the NCAA is currently working on finding a replacement through a ranking of academic progress rate scores among 5-7 teams.

A member of the Sun Belt Conference, Marshall went 10-3 this season and 7-1 against conference opponents.

The portal opened earlier this week, and already 29 members of the Thundering Herd are looking elsewhere to play in 2025. This comes after head coach Charles Huff left for the same job at Southern Mississippi and hiring Tony Gibson to replace him.

The Independence Bowl would have been Marshall's 21st bowl game, having played in one in each of the last seven seasons, and 19 of them have come since 1997.

The Thundering Herd have lost four of their last five bowl games after winning their previous seven. Their last victory came in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl against UConn. They lost, 35-17, in last year's Frisco Bowl to UTSA.

