Navy downs visiting Troy, 42-14

Kriss Proctor ran for two touchdowns and passes for another in his return from injury, leading Navy to a 42-14 rout of Troy on Saturday.

On senior day for the Midshipmen (3-6), Navy played its best game of the season, led 35-0 at halftime and snapped a six-game losing streak.

Proctor, who sat out last week with an elbow injury, scored on rushes of 1 and 5 yards and threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Gee Gee Greene before being replaced at halftime by backup Trey Miller. He also completed 4 of 6 passes for 127 yards.

Seniors Aaron Santiago, returning after missing six games with a broken left forearm, and Alexander Teich, led the Mids on the ground. Santiago had 80 yards and Teich added 71 yards overall and a 5-yard scoring run as Navy gained 390 of its 517 yards offense on the ground.

Greene also scored on a 10-yard run and Mike Stukel added Navy's lone second-half score on a 1-yard run.

Navy had 385 yards offense in the first half in building its biggest halftime margin since leading Temple 35-0 on Nov. 18, 2006.

Navy broke its longest skid since 2002 when it lost 10 in a row, and kept alive the Mids' hopes of playing in a bowl game for a ninth straight season. The Mids must now win their final three games to qualify for the Military Bowl.

Troy (2-6) lost its fourth straight game for the first time since 2006 and is now assured of finishing with its first non-winning season since 2005 (4-7).

The Trojans had 330 total offense, getting just 109 and six first downs in the first half. They scored on a 1-yard run by D.J. Taylor on their first possession of the second half and on a 22-yard pass from Corey Robinson to Chandler Worthy on their final possession.

Troy starter Corey Robinson completed 19 of 26 passes for 152 yards and backup Jamie Hampton was 8 for 11 for 60 yards. Shawn Southward led Troy with 68 rushing yards and Eric Thomas had seven catches for 60 yards.

Navy's Jared Marks and Collin Sturdivant recovered Troy fumbles for the Mids, setting up the first two scores of the game — a 2-yard run by Proctor and the pass from Proctor to Greene.