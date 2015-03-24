Nats' Werth to serve jail time for reckless driving

Fairfax, VA (SportsNetwork.com) - Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth was found guilty of reckless driving Friday and was sentenced to 10 days in jail over a speeding incident in Virginia this past summer.

Werth was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 170 suspended, and will lose his license for six months.

He was clocked going 105 mph in a 55 mph zone on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County on July 6.

Werth's attorney said he will appeal the judge's sentence. According to Washington television station WRC, it is likely Werth will only have to serve half of his given sentence.

Werth signed a seven-year contract with the Nationals on Dec. 5, 2010, worth a reported $126 million. He compiled a .292 batting average with 16 home runs and 82 RBI over 147 games last season.

He won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 and owns a career average of .276 with 186 home runs and 659 RBI. Werth has a .246 average, 14 homers and 27 RBI in 53 postseason games.