Nats-Phillies rained out

The game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of rain. It will be made up on Sept. 20 as part of a split doubleheader.

The game was called more than two hours before it was supposed to begin.

Roy Halladay was going for his 16th win, which would have given him the NL lead.

Also, the unveiling ceremony for the Harry Kalas statue has been postponed until Tuesday before the Phillies play the Arizona Diamondbacks.