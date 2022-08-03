Nationals face backlash for Juan Soto 'Forever' tweet after trading him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Nationals dealt Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade deadline deal that yielded a large swatch of prospects.

Soto had turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal before the Nationals began to shop him. He now joins a team that is in the middle of the playoff hunt with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

The Nationals tweeted a photo of Soto after the trade. The photo showed the young outfielder in the dugout during the 2019 World Series, where the team won their first title over the Houston Astros. The tweet read "Forever."

It is unclear what the Nationals were trying to say with the tweet but was panned across social media.

Soto made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2018 and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. He would garner National League MVP votes from 2019 to 2021, finishing second last season.

This season, Soto has hit 21 home runs with a .246 batting average and a .894 OPS.

San Diego also received Josh Bell in the deal. The Nationals will receive first baseman Luke Voit, shortstop C.J. Abrams, left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore and prospects Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.

Veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer was initially part of the package to be sent to Washington for Soto and Bell, but Hosmer reportedly invoked his limited no-trade clause, forcing the two teams to pivot to Voit in the deal. Hosmer’s no-trade clause is for 10 specific teams, with the Nationals being one of the 10.

Hosmer was eventually traded to the Boston Red Sox.