Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton credits 'Seinfeld' character with clutch hit in NLCS Game 2

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton delivered a clutch hit in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals -- and you can thank George Costanza for it.

Eaton’s two-run double in the eighth inning extended the Nationals' lead to 3-0 and the team went on to defeat St. Louis, 3-1, and take a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS.

Eaton credited “Seinfeld” character George Costanza with his approach to the late-game heroics.

“Everything I was thinking, they did the opposite,” Eaton said, according to ESPN. “So I was thinking 3-2 [count] should be a heater here and I'm like, 'Well, that's the opposite, so I should George Costanza it and just go ahead and [say] breaking ball,' and that's what happened.”

This postseason, Eaton is hitting .179 with a .589 OPS. But it only takes one play to go from goat to GOAT.

Game 3 between the Nationals and Cardinals shifts to Washington, D.C., on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. with Nats ace Stephen Strasburg taking on Cardinals Cy Young candidate Jack Flaherty.