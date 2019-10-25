Nate Diaz's UFC 244 status unclear after he reveals 'elevated levels' in drug test

Nate Diaz’s status for UFC 244 has been questioned after he revealed the UFC informed him that he tested positive for “elevated levels" of a banned substance.

Diaz didn’t reveal exactly what the elevated levels were, but ESPN reported that he tested positive for “trace amounts of a prohibited selective androgen receptor module (SARM),” which has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2008.

Diaz, who was set to headline UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal next Saturday, claimed he has done nothing wrong and called on the company to “fix it.”

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat.

"I'm not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That's cheating," he wrote.

While UFC has yet to comment on Diaz’s statement or release any information about what the “elevated levels” were that Diaz tested positive for, ESPN reported that he has not been provisionally suspended from the fight.

Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled to fight for the fictional “baddest mother f---er” belt at Madison Square Garden. UFC was expected to create a belt specifically for the welterweight matchup that is eagerly anticipated by MMA fans.

Masvidal slammed the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in a tweet and defended Diaz.

“You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me s—t.”