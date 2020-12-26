Nashville explosion draws reaction from the sports world: 'Praying for our city'

An explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day and left many with more questions than answers.

As of Saturday, there were no known suspects or motive behind the blast that left dozens of homes and businesses damaged and some families displaced. Authorities have called the explosion an "intentional act."

LIVE UPDATES: NASHVILLE POLICE, FBI SEEK MOTIVE, A SUSPECT IN EXPLOSION

"We will find out who did this," FBI Special Agent Matt Foster said during a Friday news conference, according to The Tennessean. "This is our city, too. We’re putting everything we have into finding who was responsible for what happened here today."

The FBI's Memphis field office is investigating along with local officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the city of Nashville activated its Emergency Operations Center.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen "directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation."

The explosion drew reaction from some of the professional sports teams in the area. The Tennessee Titans tweeted: "Praying for our city ... Nashville has been through a lot this year. We'll bounce back together, stronger and tougher."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Celebrities and organizations have already raised more than $300,000 for a reward to help find the suspect.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp initially offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator, which the organization later raised to $25,000, according to WKRN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others have also put money toward a reward for those with information, including FOX Sports host Clay Travis, who gave $10,000, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, who donated $250,000, and owners of the Lewis Country Store, who added $20,000.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.