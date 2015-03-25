NASCAR will garnish $25,000 from Hamlin's race winnings to settle fine for criticizing car

Denny Hamlin will not appeal the $25,000 fine levied against him for criticizing the Gen-6 car, and NASCAR will take the money out of his race winnings.

Hamlin announced his decision Thursday on Twitter, saying he did not want to drag his Joe Gibbs Racing team through the appeals process but still is refusing to pay the fine.

NASCAR in its own statement said the fine will be settled per the rule book, which says a drivers' winnings can be garnished to collect fine money.

Hamlin was fined a week ago for comments made following his third-place run at Phoenix. It was the second race for NASCAR's new car, and Hamlin said he didn't think it drove much better than the old car.