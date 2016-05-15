Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR personalities react to Hamilton, Rosberg crash in F1 race

By Tom Jensen | FoxSports
MONTMELO, SPAIN - MAY 15: The car of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP at the side of the track, behind is the car of Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP after they crashed together during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 15, 2016 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

MONTMELO, SPAIN - MAY 15: The car of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP at the side of the track, behind is the car of Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP after they crashed together during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 15, 2016 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Formula One and NASCAR are about as different as two forms of auto racing can be, with wildly different cars, rules, tracks and strategies.

But in every form of motorsports, there is one universal rule: Don't wreck your teammate. Especially not on Lap 1 of the race.

So when Mercedes teammates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton crashed and took each other out on the opening lap of Sunday morning's Spanish Grand Prix, there was an audible gasp in the motorcoach lot at Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR teams are preparing for the AAA Drive For Autism (FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET).

Six-time Sprint Cup champ Jimmie Johnson and Rodbey Childers, crew chief of Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet certainly understood the ramifications of what they saw.