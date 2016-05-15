NASCAR personalities react to Hamilton, Rosberg crash in F1 race

Formula One and NASCAR are about as different as two forms of auto racing can be, with wildly different cars, rules, tracks and strategies.

But in every form of motorsports, there is one universal rule: Don't wreck your teammate. Especially not on Lap 1 of the race.

So when Mercedes teammates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton crashed and took each other out on the opening lap of Sunday morning's Spanish Grand Prix, there was an audible gasp in the motorcoach lot at Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR teams are preparing for the AAA Drive For Autism (FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET).

Six-time Sprint Cup champ Jimmie Johnson and Rodbey Childers, crew chief of Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet certainly understood the ramifications of what they saw.