NASCAR officials to announce format changes for 2017 Cup season Monday

Monday at 6 p.m. ET in the Charlotte Convention Center, NASCAR officials will announce format changes for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Those changes could include such things as a new points system, awarding points for leading race segments, new qualifying procedures and perhaps running the Chase race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the track's infield circuit.

All of the above have been rumored in recent weeks, although none have been confirmed.

During recent weeks, NASCAR officials have met with a variety of key stakeholders in the sport -- track operators, team owners, drivers, sponsors and others -- to discuss various options in an attempt to generate new excitement and interest into the sport in this, Monster Energy's first year as the new series entitlement sponsor.

Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET NASCAR issued a bulletin announcing Monday's press conference, although no details were released about specifics.

On Monday at 6 p.m. FS1's NASCAR Race Hub will broadcast live from the press conference, which will include NASCAR executives, Cup drivers, team representatives and track representatives.

FOXSports.com will be onsite at the Charlotte Convention Center Monday for complete live coverage and analysis of all the changes.