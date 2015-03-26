NASCAR fines Kurt Busch

NASCAR has fined driver Kurt Busch Miami Speedway.

Busch was cited for making actions detrimental to stock car racing, specifically using an inappropriate hand gesture and abusive language.

"In issuing the penalty, NASCAR cited Busch's 'poor judgment' in making an inappropriate hand gesture' when he drove his car into the garage early in the race after it experienced transmission problems," NASCAR said in a release. "In addition, NASCAR said Busch showed 'disrespect towards a media member,' an incident that followed similar inappropriate media confrontations earlier in the season."

Busch, whose car was sent to the garage during the race due to transmission trouble, was videotaped using foul language while waiting to be interviewed by an ESPN reporter.

The fine came three days after Steve Addington, announced he would not return as crew chief for Busch's No.22 Dodge at Penske Racing in 2012.