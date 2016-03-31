NASCAR driver implicated in Canada for smuggling

A NASCAR driver has been implicated in what Canadian police are calling the largest tobacco-smuggling bust in North American history.

Derek White, 45, who last year made his NASCAR Sprint Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and competed in 13 NASCAR XFINITY Series races, was one of about 60 people targeted in the case, which was first reported by Bloomberg.com.

White lives near Montreal in the town of Kahnawake and is a member of the Mohawk tribe.

According to the Bloomberg report, the group was buying tobacco in the United States and illegally importing it into Canada through three border crossings.

"White is listed as one of the top ranking members of the smuggling operation, according to a chart provided by police," Bloomberg reported.

All told, more than 700 law enforcement agents took part in 70 raids of shops and residences. Bloomberg said police recovered "more than 52,800 kilograms of tobacco, 836 kilos of cocaine, 21 kilos of methamphetamine, 100 grams of fentanyl and 35 pounds of marijuana."