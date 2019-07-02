Naomi Osaka abruptly ends press conference after first-round defeat at Wimbledon: 'Can I leave?'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the first round at Wimbledon and overwhelming emotions appeared to get the better of her as she took part in the post-match news conference Monday.

Osaka was discussing the loss against Yulia Putinseva when she abruptly stopped talking.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE WIMBLEDON COVERAGE

“Can I leave?” Osaka asked the moderator. “I feel like I'm about to cry.”

Osaka walked out of the news conference.

CORI GAUFF, 15, DEFEATS VENUS WILLIAMS IN WIMBLEDON FIRST ROUND

The No. 2-ranked Japanese tennis star lost to Putinseva 7-6 (4), 6-2. Osaka was previously beaten by Putinseva at the Birmingham Classic – a warmup event before Wimbledon. It follows her third-round loss at the French Open.

It’s been a rough couple of months for Osaka, who started the season out strong by winning the Australian Open. Seven of Osaka’s eight losses in 2019 have come against opponents ranked outside the top 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osaka now has the U.S. Open in her sights. She defeated Serena Williams last year, 6-2, 6-4 to capture her first grand slam title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.