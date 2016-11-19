Naked student protesters delay Harvard-Yale game

This time of year, everyone likes to ask out loud what the best rivalry in college football is. Auburn-Alabama? Ohio State-Michigan? Yet no one seems to discuss Harvard-Yale. "The Game" which has been played 133 times and counting, remains one of the most intense in all of college football.

WARNING: PHOTO IS GRAPHIC

And we learned just how intense it is once again Saturday, when the matchup between the schools was played -- and briefly delayed -- when some students got naked in the stands.

YALE'S NEW BULLDOG MASCOT IS THE MOST ADORABLE DOG OF ALL DOGS

Yes, you read that correctly: Students got completely naked. In the stands.

Ultimately, we have so many questions about the decision to go naked: Why? What was the reason? And on a chilly November afternoon in Massachusetts, was it worth it?

Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Whether you're a fan of either school or not, this is definitely one of the most intense rivalries in college football.

For the record, Yale won the game, 21-14.

Click for more from Fox Sports.