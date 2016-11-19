Naked student protesters delay Harvard-Yale game
This time of year, everyone likes to ask out loud what the best rivalry in college football is. Auburn-Alabama? Ohio State-Michigan? Yet no one seems to discuss Harvard-Yale. "The Game" which has been played 133 times and counting, remains one of the most intense in all of college football.
And we learned just how intense it is once again Saturday, when the matchup between the schools was played -- and briefly delayed -- when some students got naked in the stands.
Yes, you read that correctly: Students got completely naked. In the stands.
Ultimately, we have so many questions about the decision to go naked: Why? What was the reason? And on a chilly November afternoon in Massachusetts, was it worth it?
Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Whether you're a fan of either school or not, this is definitely one of the most intense rivalries in college football.
For the record, Yale won the game, 21-14.