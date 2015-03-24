Nadal doesn't expect to miss any tournaments with back injury

Rafael Nadal doesn't expect to miss any tournaments as a result of the back injury that contributed to his loss in the Australian Open final.

A statement from the world's top-ranked player says he will have another medical exam on Monday after doctors in Barcelona examined his back following his return from Australia.

Nadal lost Sunday's final in Melbourne 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after he injured his back.

Nadal says he still plans to play his next tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Indian Wells and Miami.

Doctors have prescribed anti-inflammatory medication and physical therapy to speed his recovery.