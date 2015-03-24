Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 17, 2015

Nadal doesn't expect to miss any tournaments with back injury

By | Associated Press
Foto de la federación de tenis de Australia en la que el suizo Stanislas Wawrinka levanta el trofeo de campeón del Abierto de Australia tras vencer en la final al español Rafael Nadal el domingo 26 de enero de 2014. (AP Photo/Tennis Australia, Fiona Hamilton) (The Associated Press)

MADRID – Rafael Nadal doesn't expect to miss any tournaments as a result of the back injury that contributed to his loss in the Australian Open final.

A statement from the world's top-ranked player says he will have another medical exam on Monday after doctors in Barcelona examined his back following his return from Australia.

Nadal lost Sunday's final in Melbourne 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after he injured his back.

Nadal says he still plans to play his next tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Indian Wells and Miami.

Doctors have prescribed anti-inflammatory medication and physical therapy to speed his recovery.