Myles Garrett hopes to send Big Ben into retirement ‘with a bang’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, Browns’ Myles Garrett wants to send Ben Roethlisberger off with a "bang."

The Browns’ defensive end has sacked Roethlisberger five times in six meetings and said he will miss his presence in the game, not necessarily in the rivalry.

As far as quarterbacks, he’s one of the greats,’’ Garrett said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. "He’s one of the best Steelers quarterbacks that they’ve ever had, and he might be the best. Just going back and forth with him has been fun over the years. I say over the years because now it’s my fifth, and he’s been in the league for almost two decades. It’s been a back and forth. Me trying to get after him. Me being out [with injuries] a little bit. Him being out [with injuries] a little bit."

Garrett continued: "Always having good interactions and good gamesmanship when we’re out there. I’m trying to do my thing and shut down the game on my side of the ball, and him trying to get the ball off and get it off quick so I can’t do that. I like the challenge of it going against a guy of his caliber and a guy of his prestige. I will just try to keep it cordial and send him off with a bang," he said.

The Steelers (7-7-1) host the Browns (7-8) in Week 17’s matchup before traveling to face the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on the road in Week 18.