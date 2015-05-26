Myers, Venable power Padres past D-backs

Phoenix, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Wil Myers went 4-for-5 with a home run to help the San Diego Padres in a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Will Venable homered, tripled and knocked in two runs, the last of which proved to be the game-winner for San Diego, which had lost three of four.

James Shields (4-0) struggled but picked up the win after giving up five runs on six hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.

"His style is to pitch aggressive and attack," said Padres manager Bud Black. "He doesn't back down, he doesn't scare off."

Enrique Burgos (0-1) took the loss for Arizona for his relief of starter Jeremy Hellickson, who allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 frames.

"He just didn't throw enough strikes early in the count," D-backs manager Chip Hale said of Hellickson. "I thought we battled back well."

Paul Goldscmidt homered for a third straight game and Chris Owings drove in two runs for the D-backs, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Chris Owings, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta also homered in the setback.

Venable homered in the second to open the scoring, but Owings' two-run shot in the home half gave Arizona a 2-1 edge.

Corey Spangenberg walked with two outs in the third, stole second and scored on Matt Kemp's single to center. Venable tripled with one away in the fourth and scored on a fielder's choice for a 3-2 San Diego lead.

Myers poked his fifth homer of the season to begin the fifth. Spangenberg followed Myers with a triple and scored on Justin Upton's fielder's choice as the Padres extended the lead to 5-2.

Pollock got a run back in the fifth with his second homer of the season.

Goldschmidt and Peralta went back-to-back to start the sixth to tie the game at 5-5. Shields continued to struggle with consecutive walks to the next two batters, but he got the next three to go down to keep the score tied up.

Venable provided a clutch, two-out single off Burgos in the seventh to help the Padres regain the lead at 6-5.

Joaquin Benoit pitched a scoreless eighth to set up Craig Kimbrel, who nailed down his ninth save of the season for a 1-2-3 ninth.

Game Notes

Myers became the second Padres first baseman to hit a home run out of the leadoff spot, joining Gene Richards who did so on May 7, 1978 ... Spangenberg walked four times in the win.