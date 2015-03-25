Myers, Robinson and Pascoe give Giants three solid tight ends as preseason opener nears

For the first time in three seasons, Eli Manning isn't searching for tight ends at training camp.

The free agent signing of Brandon Myers has given the New York Giants their first legitimate pass-catching tight end since Kevin Boss. The emergence of second-year pro Adrien Robinson in camp seemingly has increased the number to two.

It wasn't that way when Boss left after the 2010 season to sign with Oakland. Manning had to discover and develop Jake Ballard in the 2011 Super Bowl season and the Giants gambled well in signing Martellus Bennett from Dallas last season, although he still needed work.

Myers is the real deal. He had 79 catches with Oakland last season and he has been impressive recently, ending a two-minute drill with a long touchdown catch at training camp.

