Myers helps Astros beat Pirates 4-1

Humberto Quintero got a close look at Brett Myers' career-long losing streak.

So Quintero did as much as he could to end it.

Quintero had three RBIs, threw out a runner attempting to steal immediately prior to a home run and called Myers' first win in 2½ months, leading Houston to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

"I'm happy because I know he hasn't won a lot this year and it's been tough for him," Quintero said. "Maybe he'll start winning now and we'll see more wins next year."

Myers (4-13) allowed one run and four hits over 7 2-3 innings at soggy, chilly PNC Park as last-place Houston snapped a four-game losing streak.

Myers skipped his most recent turn in the rotation to be with his wife as she gave birth to the couple's fourth child. He had lost seven consecutive decisions since he pitched a four-hitter in a 7-3 victory at the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 17.

"I just try to go out there and get quality starts," Myers said. "If I get a win, I get a win. I'm just trying to help this ballciub win games, but it's always good to get a win for myself, too."

The Astros have won four of their last five against Pittsburgh but are 2-9 in their past 11 against everyone else. Jimmy Paredes finished with three hits and Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his 17th save.

Ryan Doumit homered and former No. 4 overall draft pick Brad Lincoln had another effective outing for Pittsburgh, which has lost two of three and seven of 10.

It rained for much of the game for the second straight day of the series, but there were no in-game delays again. Monday afternoon's game started 56 minutes late due to the weather, but Tuesday's contest went on without a hitch despite temperatures falling into the 50s and wet conditions.

Both starters seemingly were unaffected by the weather — or maybe it was two of the NL's worst scoring teams. Myers struck out six and walked none.

"He was able to keep them off balance," Houston manager Brad Mills said. "He got one breaking ball up to Doumit, but he didn't have many baserunners. There weren't a lot of stressful innings for him, and that was just great to see. It kind of set the tone for us."

The Astros grabbed the lead in the second. Carlos Lee led off with a single and stole second. He moved up on Brian Bogusevic's single and scored when Paredes grounded into a fielder's choice.

Quintero had a two-out RBI double in the second and a two-run single in the eighth.

Doumit hit a two-out drive in the second for his eighth homer.

Lincoln (1-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He tied a career high with six strikeouts and walked none.

"He leaves game giving up (only) two runs," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "He was very solid again tonight. Very aggressive on both sides of the plate. ... He was very, very effective, just a good mix of pitches, the ball was down in the zone. Another good outing for Brad, a very good outing."

Lincoln threw 67 of 97 pitches for strikes. He has allowed seven runs in his past four starts — all coming in either the first or second inning.

"It seems when I do give up runs they come in little bunches like that," Lincoln said. "But I felt good out there. The curveball felt good, and it was good to get deep into the game."

Pittsburgh had two men on with two outs in the eighth, but Wesley Wright got Garrett Jones to fly out to right.

NOTES: Pirates OF Jose Tabata was diagnosed with a broken bone in his left hand. He will rest and receive treatment for 10 days to allow the bone to heal and will be re-evaluated at that time. He first experienced pain while swinging the bat in the cage on Aug. 24 and left Monday's game due to pain in the hand. ... the Astros activated LHP Sergio Escalona from the disabled list. ... RHP J.A. Happ is scheduled to start for Houston on Wednesday. He has allowed four earned runs in three starts against Pittsburgh this season. ... LHP Brian Burres makes his second start of the season Wednesday for the Pirates.