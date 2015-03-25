Expand / Collapse search
MVP LeBron James chooses soundtrack as the cover athlete of the upcoming 'NBA 2K14' video game

ATLANTA – LeBron James is taking some of his talents during the offseason to the best-selling basketball video game franchise as a music curator.

2K Sports announced Friday that the two-time NBA champion of the Miami Heat selected 20 songs for the soundtrack of the upcoming "NBA 2K14." The league's four-time MVP is also the cover athlete of the popular video game.

James said in a statement that he's honored to be the first cover athlete to choose songs for the soundtrack. He follows his friend and Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, who was the executive producer of the last year's installment that sold more than 4.5 million copies.

The soundtrack features Jay-Z, Phil Collins, Drake, Coldplay, Robin Thicke and The Black Keys. The game is expected to go on sale Oct. 1.