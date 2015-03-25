MVP Jensen is a winner like his role model

Brock Jensen was going to have a hard time catching his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, play their wild-card playoff game Saturday night.

Well, Jensen didn't mind too much. He was being distracted by his true favorite team, the North Dakota State Bison.

After winning their second straight NCAA Division I Football Championship Saturday afternoon against Sam Houston State, Jensen and the Bison flew from Frisco to Fargo, where they would attend a championship rally at the Fargodome Saturday night.

Jensen was going to be one of the more popular players at the celebration. He totaled 159 yards from scrimmage and rushed for three touchdowns in the 39-13 win while claiming the game's most outstanding performer award.

He's popular enough that his favorite quarterback, the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, gave a shout-out to Jensen before last year's national title game. Jensen rushed for a touchdown and threw for one in the Bison win.

Jensen, a redshirt junior, has a 32-5 record as their starter. He's from Wisconsin in Waupaca, where he was 23-2 as his high school's starting quarterback.

At 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, he has nearly identical size as the 6-2, 225-pound Rodgers.

"Aaron Rodgers is the most elite quarterback in the NFL. He's risen the bar for quarterback play and how well you have to play it at that league," Jensen said.

Unlike the pass-first mentality of Rodgers and the Packers, Jensen is not asked to run that style of offense, but that's quite all right with him.

"That's not the type of offense that we run, first of all," he said. "We're not structured to throw the ball 30 times a game. Obviously, the Packers' receiving corps, they're extremely good. Not discrediting our receivers at all, we've got really good receivers. But we're just not built to throw the ball that many times a game.

"We're going to run the football and we're going to rely on the play-action to open things up like we did today, and it surely did. There's a difference between Bison football and Packer football. Obviously, the levels are different. But to some extent, it can correlate."

The wins and championships, that is.