MVP Curry leads Warriors into Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

(SportsNetwork.com) - Steph Curry has his MVP award and will try to lead his Golden State Warriors to a 2-0 series lead Tuesday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 at Oracle Arena.

Curry was named league MVP Monday afternoon.

"Obviously, we're in the middle of a playoff run and that is the most important thing, but today is a celebration, for sure," Curry said. "I want to be able to take the time to really appreciate what this means, and that's why we're here."

Curry led his Warriors, the top seed in the Western Conference, to a 101-86 thrashing of the Grizzlies in Sunday's Game 1. Curry finished with 22 points, seven assists and four steals in the victory.

The Warriors went 39-2 at Oracle Arena during the regular season and have won the last 21 games in their building -- including three postseason games. They haven't lost at home since Jan. 27, when the Chicago Bulls beat them 113-111 in overtime.

Courtney Lee's 3-pointer 21 seconds into the game was the only time Golden State trailed.

The Warriors hadn't played since finishing off a sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans last Saturday.

"A little tricky because of all the time off, but the effort and intensity was where we needed it," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

Klay Thompson posted 18 points and six assists and Draymond Green added 16 points for the top-seeded Warriors, who finished with the best regular-season record in franchise history at 67-15.

The Warriors led by as many as 16 in a blistering first half where they shot 61.5 percent (24-of-39), tallied 17 assists on 24 made field goals, and knocked down 8-of-16 from beyond the arc.

They were up by nine at the break, quickly built the cushion back to 16 in the first few minutes of the second half and cruised from there.

Golden State finished at 50.6 percent (39-of-77) from the floor and nailed 13- of-28 from long distance.

"They got too many easy baskets," Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said.

Marc Gasol supplied 21 points and nine rebounds, while Zach Randolph managed 20 points and nine boards for fifth-seeded Memphis, which is in the conference semifinals for the third time in five years.

There's still no timetable for Memphis guard Mike Conley's return from a facial fracture, but he traveled with the team and watched on from the bench. His left eye was still visibly swollen. He suffered the injury in Game 3 of the Portland series and missed the final two games of the set after undergoing surgery for the fractures.

Conley hopes to play Game 2, but it has not be determined.

"There are things you have to balance, but if he wants to be out there and he's medically capable to compete, then he should have that opportunity," Joerger told the San Jose Mercury News.

Game 3 will be Saturday night in Memphis.