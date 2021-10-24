Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Mussolini's great-grandson called up to Serie A club's main squad

Benito Mussolini was in power in Italy during World War II and sided with Axis powers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lazio had the great-grandson of a historical figure on their matchday squad Sunday as the club took on Verona in a Serie A match.

The squad brought Romano Floriani Mussolini onto the club ahead of the match. He is the great-grandson of the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and the third child of Alessandra Mussolini and Mauro Floriani.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lazio's Italian midfielder Romano Floriani Mussolini,18, warms up before the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Lazio Rome at Bentegodi stadium in Verona on Oct. 24, 2021.

Lazio's Italian midfielder Romano Floriani Mussolini,18, warms up before the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Lazio Rome at Bentegodi stadium in Verona on Oct. 24, 2021. (ANSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Romano Floriani Mussolini decided to use both of his surnames when playing soccer. He told Italian media he wasn’t being judged by his last name but instead just the play on the pitch. He signed with Lazio’s youth squad in February, according to Reuters.

"Here at Lazio, I'm judged only for the way I play and not because my surname is Mussolini," he told Il Messaggero in February. "I hope I can make my debut for the Primavera one day."

Romano Floriani Mussolini of SS Lazio looks on folloiwng the 2-1 defeat in the Primavera TIM Cup Final match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini Stadium on April 28, 2021, in Parma, Italy. 

Romano Floriani Mussolini of SS Lazio looks on folloiwng the 2-1 defeat in the Primavera TIM Cup Final match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini Stadium on April 28, 2021, in Parma, Italy.  (Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

His mother, Alessandra, told the Adnkronos press agency around the same time he signed with Lazio that her son has no interest in politics.

CHELSEA, MAN CITY WIN BIG WITHOUT PLAYING A STRIKER IN EPL

"I have nothing to comment on. It’s something I prefer to stay out of. My son wants no sort of meddling in his private life or choices," she said, via The Guardian.

The 18-year-old right-back had initially played for Roma’s youth club before joining Lazio earlier in the year.

PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 28: Romano Floriani Mussolini of SS Lazio reacts during the Primavera TIM Cup Final match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini Stadium on April 28, 2021 in Parma, Italy. 

PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 28: Romano Floriani Mussolini of SS Lazio reacts during the Primavera TIM Cup Final match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini Stadium on April 28, 2021 in Parma, Italy.  (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Some Lazio fans have been accused of having far-right links. According to Sky News, the fan club known as "ultras" have flown banners supporting fascism and in 2005 former player Paolo Di Canio gave a fascist salute to fans after a win over Roma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Lazio lost to Verona 4-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com