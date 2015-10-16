Muschamp to Kentucky WR: 'I screwed up' not offering you at Florida

Johnson earns validation after his stellar performance against Auburn. Mark Zerof USA TODAY Sports

Auburn survived Kentucky's final attempt to score to secure the 30-27 victory Thursday night but don't put the loss on Wildcat receiver Garrett Johnson. The sophomore had nine catches for 160 yards and terrorized the Tiger defense all night long.

Auburn defensive coordinator Will Muschamp had no answer for Johnson in the game, and had the coach not overlooked the talented Kentucky receiver coming out of high school, he wouldn't have had to sweat it out Thursday.

Johnson came to Kentucky via Winter Gardens, Fla., after failing to receive a scholarship offer from Muschamp and Florida in 2014. Muschamp sought out the Wildcat after the game to admit his mistake:

"I screwed up, I'm a dumbass," Muschamp said. "You are a hell of a player."

Pretty cool moment for Johnson, as his efforts on the field prove high school ranking don't define most college players.

