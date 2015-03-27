Murray State to visit Florida State, host five

Murray State will visit Florida State on Sept. 1 game 2012 schedule that was announced Tuesday.

The Murray State athletic department will receive a reported $450,000 guarantee for the game in Tallahassee.

The Racers will play five home games at Stewart Stadium, including a Sept. 8 meeting with 2011 FCS playoff qualifier Central Arkansas out of the Southland Conference.

In addition, the Racers will host Ohio Valley Conference rivals Tennessee Tech (Sept. 29), which advanced to the playoffs last season; UT Martin (Oct. 13) on Homecoming; Tennessee State (Nov. 3); and Southeast Missouri State (Nov. 17).

Murray State also has a non-conference game at Missouri State (Sept. 15) from the Missouri Valley and OVC games at Eastern Illinois (Sept. 22), Austin Peay (Oct. 6), Jacksonville State (Oct. 27) and Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 10), also a 2011 playoff qualifier.

"It's going to be a very tough and difficult test for our football team, but I believe our team will be up for the challenge," Murray State coach Chris Hatcher said.

The Racers finished 7-4 last season. They again will be led by All-America quarterback Casey Brockman.

2012 Murray State Football Schedule

Sept. 1, at Florida State, Tallahassee, Fla.

Sept. 8, Central Arkansas, Stewart Stadium

Sept. 15, at Missouri State, Springfield, Mo.

Sept. 22, at Eastern Illinois*, Charleston, Ill.

Sept. 29, Tennessee Tech*, Stewart Stadium

Oct. 6, at Austin Peay*, Clarksville, Tenn.

Oct. 13, UT Martin* (Homecoming), Stewart Stadium

Oct. 27, at Jacksonville State*, Jacksonville, Ala.

Nov. 3, Tennessee State*, Stewart Stadium

Nov. 10, at Eastern Kentucky*, Richmond, Ky.

Nov. 17, Southeast Missouri State*, Stewart Stadium

* - Ohio Valley Conference game