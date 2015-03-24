Expand / Collapse search
Murray State nets another hoop title for Bluegrass State, Racers bear Yale to win CiT crown

    Murray State's Jonathan Fairell blocks a shot by a Yale player, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the CollegeInsider.com tournament championship, Thursday, April 4, 2014, in Murray, Ky. (AP Photo/The Ledger, Kyser Lough) (The Associated Press)

    Murray State's Jarvis Williams puts a shot up over Yale's Brandon Sherrod in an NCAA college basketball game for the CollegeInsider.com tournament championship, Thursday, April 4, 2014, in Murray, Ky. (AP Photo/The Ledger, Kyser Lough) (The Associated Press)

MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State has brought another basketball championship trophy home to Kentucky.

Joining 2012 and 2013 NCAA champions Kentucky and Louisville, the Racers won the CIT title Thursday night with a 65-57 victory over Yale. Murray State's triumph in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament comes two years after it won the Ohio Valley Conference championship, advanced to the NCAA tournament and upset Colorado State before losing to Marquette.

Murray State has been on a good run.

After losing high-scoring guard Isaiah Canaan, the Racers advanced to the OVC semifinals before losing to eventual champion Eastern Kentucky. But Murray State (23-11) rebounded to win five straight in the CIT.

While most of the state is focused on the Kentucky Wildcats in this weekend's Final Four, the Racers are celebrating a title of their own.