Murray sneaks into fourth round at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Former runner-up Andy Murray was a hard-fought third-round winner Monday at the $4.72 million BNP Paribas Open, the first Masters 1000 event of the year.

The fifth-seeded Wimbledon champion held off Czech Jiri Vesely 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4 on the hardcourts at the beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Murray, who failed to reach a final in his first four tournaments this year, was an Indian Wells finalist back in 2009.