Murray loses to Wawrinka, makes third-round exit at US Open

No. 4 Andy Murray has made an earlier-than-expected exit from the U.S. Open, losing to No. 25 Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round.

Wawrinka defeated Murray 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in Armstrong Stadium.

Murray was a popular pick this year, based on trips to the finals at Flushing Meadows two years ago and this year's Australian Open, along with a win in Montreal last month in which he beat both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Instead, he makes his second straight early exit from the U.S. Open. Last year, as the No. 2 seed, he was upset in the fourth round by Marin Cilic.

Next, Wawrinka will play 20th-seeded American Sam Querrey in the fourth round.

