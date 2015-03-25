Mullings scores 18, New Mexico State wins 11th straight, 60-57 over Seattle

Daniel Mullings scored 18 points and New Mexico State won its 11th straight game, defeating Seattle 60-57 Saturday night.

Sim Bhullar added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (17-8, 11-2 Western Athletic), who prevailed by making 24 of 36 free throws.

Seattle (7-16, 2-11) shot better than New Mexico State (39 percent to 34 percent) and also outrebounded the Aggies (44-34) but was just 8 of 13 at the foul line.

Deshaun Sunderhaus scored 14 points for the Redhawks and Chad Rasmussen had 12.

In a game that was close throughout, New Mexico State broke a 50-50 tie when Sy Bandja nailed a 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining and Bhullar followed with two free throws at the 3:09 mark. The Redhawks made it a single-possession game three times in the closing minutes, but the Aggies hit 5 of 6 free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.