Muller hails special connection with Lewandowski

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has hailed his connection with Robert Lewandowski following their sublime run of form in 2015-16.

The two forwards have scored 40 of Bayern's 59 Bundesliga goals between them this term, with Muller netting 17 times and Lewandowski responsible for 23 goals.

Germany international Muller, 26, revealed he is loving life playing alongside the former Borussia Dortmund star.

"We have a certain connection and both have a great goal instinct," Muller told Bild.

"Plus we get a lot of dangerous balls in from the wings. That's what the coach demands from the team as well.

"Pep [Guardiola] knows that we cause our opponents a lot of trouble when we both pop up in front of goal.

"The only restriction he's giving me is that I cannot play as an extra striker. I have to play behind Robert."

Head coach Guardiola will leave Bayern for Manchester City at the end of the season and Muller is sad to see the former Barcelona boss move on.

"We have gone through a great development as a team - we all know what to do and do it at a very high level," he added.

"The team would have enjoyed continuing to work with Pep, but he had different plans and that's alright.