Mountaineers puzzled by Texas' lack of dominance in Big 12

You'd have to go all the way back to 1989 to see the last time the Texas Longhorns had back-to-back losing seasons. That is very much still on the table for 2014 and 2015, and West Virginia has a major part in determining that fate this Saturday.

It's tough for the rest of the country to understand why Texas is struggling, given their brand, history and access to talent around Austin. Consider the Mountaineers confused, too.

"They'll be back on top just because they're Texas," said West Virginia cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell, a Waco, Texas, native. "They may not be as dominant as they were winning 10 games a year with Colt McCoy, but I think it's just a matter of time."



If only it were that simple. The Longhorns are 4-5, and they aren't exactly reeling in blue-chip recruiting classes. It will be intriguing to monitor the situation in Austin, that's for sure.

