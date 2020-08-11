Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

College Football
Published

Mountain West Conference postpones fall sports, including college football

It's unclear if or when college football will be played

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on fate of college football season: It doesn't look goodVideo

Jim Gray on fate of college football season: It doesn't look good

The risk is much, much too great right now for universities, sportscaster Jim Gray says.

The Mountain West Conference announced Monday it was postponing all fall sports, including football, with the intention of moving them to the spring as Power 5 conferences debate whether to follow suit.

The Mountain West became the second Football Bowl Subdivision conference to move the football season to the spring. The Mid-American Conference announced its decision ahead of the weekend.

MAJOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROGRAMS COULD LOSE BILLIONS FROM CANCELED SEASON

“Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a news release. “We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place. However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary.

“I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”

TRUMP TWEETS PLAY BALL AS REPORTS SWIRL THAT 2 OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S KEY CONFERENCES HAVE CANCELED SEASON

The conference will look at the possibility of moving fall sports and possibly playing them in the spring. The prospect of winter sports was still being evaluated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming make up the Mountain West membership.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports