Moss scores pair in Flames' win over Senators

David Moss scored goals 2:23 apart in the second and the Calgary Flames held on to snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Ales Kotalik scored a power-play goal late in the second for Calgary, which was on a 0-2-2 skid. Anton Babchuk assisted on both of Moss' goals.

Henrik Karlsson made 32 saves for Calgary, losing his shutout bid on Nick Foligno's goal midway through the third.

Flames coach Brent Sutter used his timeout after Milan Michalek scored with 57.4 seconds left in the third to draw Ottawa within one.

The Senators, who went 0 for 4 on the power play, lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-5-2). Brian Elliott, who stopped 23 shots, fell to 0-5-2 in his last seven starts.

Ottawa snapped a six-game skid Thursday night with a 6-4 win in New York over the Islanders as 19-year-old Robin Lehner got the win in his first NHL start.

Karlsson, a 6-foot-5 Swedish rookie, made his eighth start and second straight appearance after relieving Mikka Kiprusoff in Tuesday's shootout loss in Carolina.

Moss gave Calgary a 1-0 lead with his seventh goal 5:32 into the second. Rene Bourque cut toward the middle from the left side and flipped a backhand pass forward as Moss charged the slot to tip the puck past Elliott.

The Flames went ahead 2-0 at 7:55 on Moss' second goal of the game, a wrist shot for his eighth of the season.

Kotalik made it a three-goal lead when he scored with 16.2 seconds left in the second, just four seconds after Ottawa's Chris Neil was tagged with an extra roughing minor for his skirmish with Adam Pardy.

Foligno scored unassisted 9:56 into the third when he snapped a shot past Karlsson for his seventh goal. He got his second point of the game with an assist on Michalek's goal.

NOTES: Karlsson has a 3-3-3 mark in 10 games this season. ... Moss had his only career hat trick in a 6-3 win in Ottawa on Mar. 3, 2009. ... Flames D Robyn Regehr did not play because of a knee injury. D Brendan Mikkelson was inserted into the lineup and played his first game since Dec. 1. ... Ottawa coach Cory Clouston used his timeout after Moss' second goal.